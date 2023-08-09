Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander‘s midseason 7 finale is nearly here, but before the episode, “Turning Points,” arrives on August 11, we’re giving Sassenachs their first look at the epic installment with an exclusive sneak peek clip which sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) worrying about Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) potential battlefield return.

In the scene, above, Claire sits with her nephew, Ian (John Bell) and they discuss the ongoing war. She shares as much information as she knows about the American Revolution and what needs to occur in order for the rebel cause to move forward.

As they come to terms with the outcome of the First Battle of Saratoga, Ian asks Claire, “There’s going to be another battle, isn’t there?”

“I think so,” she admits reluctantly. “There has to be something decisive enough to draw the French into the war, another battle that changes everything.” A battle that changes everything? Perhaps she’s referencing the Second Battle of Saratoga which looms on the horizon and could fit the episode’s loaded title, “Turning Points.”

While Claire is anxious about Jamie’s well-being amid the fighting, saying to Ian, “I’d hoped that Jamie would stay away from it, but maybe he’s supposed to be there,” she adds. “Maybe he always was. I don’t know.”

Seeking clarification, Ian says to Claire, “You don’t know when?”

Shaking her head, confirming Ian’s subtle question, Claire asks him, “Did you hear anything when you were on your scout?”

Ian offers what he knows as the rest of the scene plays out. As the episode logline teases, this midseason finale will see the Second Battle of Saratoga play out with Jamie picking up his weapon to continue the fight for American independence. Will the Fraser family’s efforts yield the results they’re hoping for? Tune in to find out and until then don’t miss the special sneak peek, above.

Outlander, Season 7, Midseason finale, Friday, August 11, 8/7c, Starz