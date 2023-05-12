5 Standout Moments From the ACM Awards (VIDEO)

The stars were out on Thursday (May 11) night for the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which was hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

It was an evening of memorable performances, surprise duets, touching tributes, and big winners. Popular singers Lainey Wilson and Hardy perhaps had the greatest night of all, as both walked away with four trophies, two of which they shared for their duet “Wait in the Truck.”

Check out some of the standout moments below.

Dolly Parton Brings a Goat on Stage

The ceremony kicked off with Brooks and Parton giving a new meaning to the term “G.O.A.T.,” usually meaning “Greatest of All Time.”

“Did I hear you say you were looking for a goat?” the “Jolene” singer said as she dragged a real-life goat onto the stage via a cart.

Things then took a much racier turn as Brooks admitted that Parton is his and his wife Trisha Yearwood’s “hall pass.” Upon learning this news, Parton quipped, “I just had a thought. I know why you’re doing that G.O.A.T. thing… I think it stands for ‘Garth organized a threesome!'”

Ed Sheeran Duets with Luke Combs

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

While Ed Sheeran‘s appearance at the ceremony had been teased earlier in the week, it was still a mystery regarding who he would be singing with.

Well, fans were ecstatic to see the “Shape of You” hitmaker joined on stage by Luke Combs as the pair performed an emotional rendition of Sheeran’s latest single, “Life Goes On.”

Chris Stapleton Wins Entertainer of the Year

An incredible moment, an incredible speech and an even more incredible ⭐️ ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR ⭐️ Congratulations, @chrisstapleton! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/LBwVl7m5u4 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 12, 2023

“Tennessee Whiskey” singer Chris Stapleton seemed genuinely moved when he was named Entertainer of the Year.

“I am shocked, truly,” Stapleton said as he accepted the trophy. “By any imaginable metric, I don’t deserve this… I’ve never thought of myself as somebody who would win this award.”

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd

One of the most emotional moments of the evening came as Parton paid her respects to the late musicians Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd, who both passed away in 2022.

Parton performed the hymn “Precious Memories” in their honor, calling Lynn “a hero and one of the most important, but still down-to-earth singer-songwriters in history.”

“And of course Naomi and I, well, we’re the same age, both real G.O.A.Ts, Capricorns, and we loved big hair,” she added. “I still do. And we loved that makeup. But above all else, we loved each other.”

Parton returned to the stage later to perform the lead single from her first rock album, scheduled for release this November.

Lainey Wilson Wins Album of the Year

“Bell Bottom Country” has been the soundtrack of our year 💿 Congrats @laineywilson for winning Album of the Year! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/iPAhKQQJNa — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 12, 2023

It was a busy night for Wilson, who not only performed back-to-back during the show but also picked up four awards, including the much-coveted Album of the Year.

Accepting the trophy for her record Bell Bottom Country, Wilson called the album a “labor of love,” revealing that she “wrote 300 songs during the pandemic.” She also shared how fans have told her how the album helped save their lives, adding, “Writing these songs saved mine.”

58th Academy of Country Music Awards, Stream, Prime Video