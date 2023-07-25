‘Good Omens’: David Tennant & Michael Sheen on What Crowley & Aziraphale Desire From Each Other (VIDEO)

[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

They’ve already thwarted the End Times. What else could be in store for angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant), the two unlikely pals at the center of Good Omens? Turns out, quite a lot.

When the divine fantasy comedy returns for a surprise sophomore season with six more episodes on Prime Video, the new mystery is what happened to the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm). After disappearing from Heaven — sending his strict office-mates into a frenzy — Gabriel is found walking down the Soho streets toward Aziraphale’s rare book shop…like Adam before the forbidden fruit.

Naked, with no recollection of who he is, or why he’s there, Gabriel claims to know he’s in the right spot. Somehow. Aziraphale, who has a shaky history with his not-very-nice ex-boss, is less than thrilled, as is Crowley. The encounter “is not necessarily when Aziraphale had on his BINGO card that day,” Sheen notes with a laugh during an interview alongside costar Tennant with TV Insider.

Despite their misgivings, the two team up, agreeing to hide the amnesiac angel from both Heaven and Hell until they know what’s going on. Don’t remember any of this from Terry Pratchett and series co-creator Neil Gaiman’s 1990 novel, which the series is based on? Co-showrunner Gaiman has said that Season 2’s storyline was inspired in part by talks he had with the late Pratchett about what their second novel together would have looked like.

Though it seems a battle of biblical proportions looms yet again on Omens, Aziraphale and Crowley are as united as ever. Translation: They’re still very much in disagreement over a great number of things, but they have each other’s backs, like usual. Says Tennant: “Aziraphale and Crowley seem to get more and more like an old married couple. They bicker, they carp, and they find each other preposterous, but increasingly they aren’t able to exist without each other.”

Check out our video interview with Sheen and Tennant above for more on the upcoming season’s central mystery and what Aziraphale and Crowley desire most from each other.