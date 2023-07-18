Raylan Givens Returns in ‘Justified’ Sequel, ‘Sharknado’ 10th Anniversary Marathon, Meet Some Southern Storytellers, ‘Silent Witness’ Speaks Up

Timothy Olyphant reclaims his Stetson as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a Detroit-set sequel to Justified. Syfy marks the 10th anniversary of the goofy Sharknado franchise with a daylong marathon. PBS spotlights Southern Storytellers from literature, music and film in a three-part series. BritBox presents the 26th season of British mystery Silent Witness.

FX

Justified: City Primeval

Series Premiere 10/9c

Not seen since he hung up his cowboy hat in 2015, ultra-cool U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant in his signature role) returns in the limited-series sequel Justified: City Primeval. Circumstances thrust Raylan from his new home base of Miami to the urban jungle of Detroit, with his sullen daughter Willa (played by real-life daughter Vivian Olyphant) in tow. Though the big-city locals patronize the “cowboy marshal,” they’ll soon learn just how formidable he is as he tangles with an ambitious defense lawyer (the terrific Aunjanue Ellis) and pursues a psychopath known as the ”Oklahoma Wildman” (Boyd Holbrook, having a ball). Opens with two of eight episodes, none to be missed. (See the full review.)

Everett Collection

Sharknado

With Discovery’s Shark Week just days away, Syfy puts its own ridiculously cheesy spin on our obsession with the finned predators in a 10th-anniversary salute to the franchise that sent deadly sharks flying through the air with the greatest of glee. The afternoon replays some of the B-movies in reverse order, but if you want to watch them in proper sequence, the OG Sharknado airs at 6 pm/5c followed by Sharknado 2: The Second One (8/7c), Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! (10/9c), Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (midnight/11c), Sharknado 5: Global Swarming (2 am/1c) and The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time (4 am/3c). The constants in this feeding frenzy are Ian Ziering and Tara Reid as a couple who keep finding themselves in the eye, and teeth, of the storm.

PBS

Southern Storytellers

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

A three-part docuseries goes down home with some of the South’s most distinctive voices — including in music, literature and film — to explore the diverse communities from Appalachia to the swamps of the Gulf of Mexico that nurtured their art. Among the participants: Lyle Lovett, Billy Bob Thornton, Mary Steenburgen, National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward, poet Jericho Brown, and singer-songwriters Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Thao Nguyen, and Adia Victoria.

BritBox

Silent Witness

Season Premiere

Dick Wolf’s Law & Order franchise doesn’t have a monopoly on longevity. Witness the 26th season of the British crime drama, led by Emilia Fox as Dr. Nikki Alexander, whose crack team of forensic pathologists and scientists puzzle over five two-part mysteries (all available for binge watching). Their work begins with an investigation into a man’s fatal fall from a London bank that leads to an underworld mafia operation.

