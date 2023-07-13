SAG-AFTRA Strike Recommended By Negotiating Committee

It could be an historic day, Thursday, July 13, as the SAG-AFTRA’s National Board will decide whether or not to call a strike.

The news comes after the contract deadline between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) expired at 11:59 pm on Wednesday, July 12, with no deal. In light of this, the SAG’s negotiating committee has unanimously voted to recommend that its National Board call a strike.

“After more than four weeks of bargaining, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery — remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement.

“In the face of the AMPTP’s intransigence and delay tactics, SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike of the Producers-SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Contracts, which expired July 12, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT,” the statement continued.

SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike of the Producers-SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Contracts which expired July 12, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. SAG-AFTRA’s National Board will vote Thursday morning on whether to strike. https://t.co/ZoDmoDYZc0 — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 13, 2023

The National Board is expected to meet Thursday at 9:00 am PT to officially decide whether to call for a work stoppage. If a strike goes ahead, it will be SAG-AFTRA’s first against film and television companies in four decades. It would also be the first “double strike” (writers and actors) since 1960 when Ronald Reagan served as SAG-AFTRA president.

Negotiations have been going on for the past several weeks as the actors’ union is looking for increased compensation, specifically in regard to streaming residuals, as well as protections against the use of AI in film and TV productions.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May 2, 2023, with no sign of ending any time soon. Similarly to the actors’ union, writers are looking for higher residuals from streaming media and protections against studios using AI.

Responding to the negotiation breakdown, AMPTP said in a statement, “This is the Union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more.”

The statement continued, “SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.”

Reacting to the AMPTP’s statement on Thursday morning, union president Fran Drescher said (per THR), “The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal.”