Where the ‘Ship Hits the Fans Subscribe to our Riverdale Newsletter:

Make room for Daddy, Riverdale!

Even though his villainous-but-so-hot Hiram Lodge was offed in Season 6, original series cast member Mark Consuelos is swaggering back into the town with pep, thanks to this final season’s alternate timeline-jump back to 1955. In this current universe, not only is Hiram alive but he’s also the reigning star — along with wifey Hermione — of “America’s #1-rated television program, Oh Mija,” as nepo-baby Ronnie (Camila Mendes) revealed in the season opener. And in the June 28 episode, he’s bringing that square jaw and glorious head of slicked-back hair from Hollywood to the halls of Riverdale high.

In TV Insider’s exclusive clip from the hour (directed by fellow Riverdale parent Mädchen Amick), “Chapter One Hundred and Thirty: The Crucible,” Veronica proudly introduces her famous dad to the gang, who have varying reactions to being in the presence of TV royalty. Archie (KJ Apa) goes for earnest admiration, Kevin (Casey Cott) fittingly swoons as much as Betty (Lili Reinhart) seems to, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) instantly throws shade. Because even in 1955, that one is not easily thrown off.

“I was so thrilled that Roberto [Aquirre-Sacasa] called me,” says the newly installed LIVE! with Kelly and Mark co-host of hearing from his old showrunner. “He said, ‘Hey, would you be interested…’ and before he even said the rest of his sentence, I said yes!”

Given how the original Hiram met his fate at the firing end of an assassin hired by his own daughter before Bailey’s Comet flipped the show upside down, Consuelos is thrilled to carry on a tradition set by the previously ill-fated residents of Riverdale. “Anybody who dies on the show definitely comes back,” he points out with a laugh. “And I didn’t want Hiram to be the exception.”

Noting that this is “a different version” of Hiram, Consuelos saw parts of the past (future?) iteration of the shady magnate at play during his visit East. “He wasn’t this evil businessman that just got released from prison — which I loved by the way, I loved playing that guy so much. This was showbiz Hiram…but still the same guy at his core.”

Which means where he goes, trouble follows. And as you can see in the clip above, it begins with Jason Blossom (Nicholas Barash) facing the TV star’s critical assessment of his acting chops. But trust us, things gets far worse once Hiram comes clean with Ronnie about what is really going on back in Los Angeles.

As for Consuelos’ new day job, he’s already open to working with the Riverdale regime again in a more talk-show sort of way. “Who knows, maybe I’ll have one or two of them as my co-hosts,” he admits. “Madelaine would be amazing. Cami would be amazing … and I think Cole Sprouse is a good talker!”

Just keep him away from the cigarettes.

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 9/8c, The CW