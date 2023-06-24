TCM Host Dave Karger Talks Layoffs, Future of Cable Channel: ‘Beyond Heartbroken’

With the future of Turner Classic Movies uncertain amid Warner Bros. Discovery’s restructuring, TCM host Dave Karger says he’s “beyond heartbroken” to lose so many colleagues to layoffs. But he also vowed to be a “stabilizing and familiar presence” amid the upheaval.

“A note to our passionate TCM viewers: It’s been a tough week, to say the least, and I’m beyond heartbroken that we are losing so many brilliant colleagues who are also dear friends,” Karger tweeted on Friday, June 23. “I’ve seen all of your support online, and it means so much to all of us.”

In a follow-up tweet, Karger wrote, “My goal (and I know the other hosts agree) is to try to be a stabilizing and familiar presence in the months ahead. There will be some bumps, but we will all be on the road together.”

Karger’s posts came as TheWrap reported that the TCM staff was being slashed from about 90 employees to about 20 — and as Deadline revealed that Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-CEOs Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca would curate the films that TCM airs.

According to IndieWire, the laid-off employees include Pola Changnon, executive VP and general manager; Charles Tabesh, senior VP of programming and content strategy; Dexter Fedor, VP of brand creative and marketing; Genevieve McGillicuddy, VP of enterprises and strategic partnerships and TCM Film Festival director; and Anne Wilson, VP of studio production.

IndieWire also reported that Hollywood filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson teamed up for an emergency call about TCM with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav on Wednesday, June 21.

The three directors later released a statement about TCM and their conversations with Zaslav — saying, in part, “We have each spent time talking to David, separately and together, and it’s clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him. Our primary aim is to ensure that TCM’s programming is untouched and protected. We are heartened and encouraged by the conversations we’ve had thus far, and we are committed to working together to ensure the continuation of this cultural touchstone that we all treasure.”