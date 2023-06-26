‘Outlander’ Star David Berry Hints Lord John & Jamie May ‘Become Enemies’

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander Season 7, Episode 2, “The Happiest Place on Earth.”]

Outlander is drawing a line in the sand between longtime friends Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Lord John Grey (David Berry) in the latest Season 7 episode, “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Once on opposing sides during the Jacobite rebellion in Scotland, the Revolutionary War in America also puts them on different sides of the fight, which Jamie intends to avoid, considering his biological son William’s (Charles Vandervaart) involvement in the fight. Still, the men agreed to maintain their friendship through it all, even if Berry hints at hardships ahead.

“Lord John and Jamie find themselves on opposite sides of the war,” the actor notes. Lord John’s a loyalist, and Jamie is a rebel. These two have come to a point in their relationship where it’s pretty much untenable.” While they part ways in the episode with positivity as Lord John lends Jamie the sapphire he wore for Brianna (Sophie Skelton), there’s some hardship ahead it would seem.

“There’s gonna be a fracturing in their relationship to the point it’s really gonna test that love and that friendship, certainly for Lord John,” Berry continues. “And as things progress, [you’re] gonna see that relationship deteriorate even further to the point where maybe they become enemies, who knows?” Berry says with a teasing tone.

“When they’re on different sides of the war we can only expect that they’re gonna come to heads at some point,” Berry says plainly.

In between their line is William who is still unaware that Jamie is his biological father as Lord John has raised him for the past two decades. “Jamie and Lord John basically have this William character to contend with in every scene and his secret,” Berry confirms. “And anytime William comes to a scene, I say he’s a ticking time bomb.”

The question of whether this long-kept secret will be unveiled is just one layer of this complex tapestry formed by Jamie and Lord John. Stay tuned to see whether it will become unraveled or remain somewhat intact as Season 7 continues on Starz.

Outlander, Season 7, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz