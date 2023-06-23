If you ever wondered what The Hangover could look like as a movie for the whole family, the new Disney Original Movie The Slumber Party is it.

TV Insider is exclusively unveiling a first look at the trailer (which you can watch above) for the coming-of-age comedy, which will premiere on Thursday, July 27 at 8/7c on Disney Channel (and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+). Based on Jen Malone’s YA novel The Sleepover, the film shows the hilarious aftermath of a birthday party hypnotism gone wrong after friends decide to go big, have fun, and do something they never had before.

As you can see in the video, best friends Megan (Darby Camp) and Paige (Emmy Liu-Wang), along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica (Alex Cooper Cohen), wake up with no memory of the night before — but the (much) bigger problem is the birthday girl, Anna Maria (Valentina Herrera), is missing.

A hypnotist, Mesmer (Tituss Burgess), told them to “be your most authentic selves, void of inhibitions,” and that leads to discoveries of a missing eyebrow, baby ducks in a bathtub, and Megan wearing Jake Ramirez’s (Ramon Jose Rodriguez) signature black hoodie the next morning. Now, they must find their friend (and wonder if Mesmer even has a hypnotist license) by following the clues they have.

The film also stars Dallas Liu as Mikey, Paula Pell as Principal Petersen, and Caroline Valencia as Penny.

The Slumber Party is directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard serve as executive producers for Imagine Kids+Family, along with Stephanie Sperber and Jennilee Cummings and production partner Jax Media’s Jake Fuller, Tony Hernandez, and John Hodges.

