Larry Myers Jr., who appeared on the tenth season of the TLC reality show My 600-lb Life, has died. He was 49.

The passing was confirmed by Myers’ cousin Todd Darrell, who revealed the news on his Facebook page on Sunday, June 18, writing, “It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers.”

“Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits,” Darrell continued, referring to a viral video of Myers singing about the food at a chicken restaurant. “If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed.”

Darrell also shared a link to a GoFundMe page set up by Myers’ god-sister Sonya Hines-Hall, which is looking to raise funds to put towards the TLC star’s funeral service.

“Larry, aka “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits”, has used his musical talents to bless others since the age of 10. From a small storefront church in his home town to the big stage of the Apollo theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge,” Hines-Hall wrote.

“His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met. As a family we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect,” she continued.

Myers appeared on the TLC reality show in 2022 in an episode titled “Larry’s Journey.” The episode documented the aspiring gospel singer when he was 940 pounds and bedridden. In the show, Myers explained that he began binge eating and gaining weight after the death of his mom and nephew.

In recent months, Myers had been taking on a healthier lifestyle, sharing photos of himself boxing and eating salad on his social media pages. During an appearance on the Ricky Smiley Morning Show in March 2022, Myers said he was “trying to get my life back together.”