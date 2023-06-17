‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Teaser: Watch Game You Love Become Reality (VIDEO)

“Attention, players, please stand behind the line and wait further instructions.”

Squid Game: The Challenge is coming to Netflix this November, and as part of its Tudum event, the streaming service released a teaser, which you can watch above. It features a look at the guards getting ready and setting things up, sets being assembled, and that now iconic Doll.

This new series is the reality competition version of the global phenomenon, which premiered its first season in September 2021. Squid Game was renewed for a Season 2 in June 2022. On June 14, 2022, two days after that renewal, Netflix announced The Challenge series.

Squid Game: The Challenge features both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in Reality TV history: There are 456 real players hoping to walk away with $4.56 million. These contestants will compete through a series of games inspired by the original show, along with surprising new additions, with their strategies, alliances, and character put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, said in a statement when Squid Game: The Challenge was announced. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

The 10-episode series was filmed in the United Kingdom. It is a co-production between Studio Lambert and The Garden, part of ITV Studios. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden serve as executive producers.

Squid Game: The Challenge, Series Premiere, November 2023, Netflix