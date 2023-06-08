‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Broadcast Interruption as Trump Indictment News Breaks

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Donald Trump
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly been indicted in connection with a federal investigation surrounding his handling of government documents after he left the White House, and Jeopardy! fans weren’t thrilled to have their game show interrupted over the breaking news.

The evening broadcast of the fan-favorite was disrupted by national news which chimed in to inform viewers of the story regarding the 45th president.

Trump shared the information on his Truth Social where he wrote in a lengthy thread, “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

This information forced fans away from the game going on between two-day champion Suresh Krishnan, a networking engineer from Georgia, and the two newest players, Maryland sales manager, David Ford, and Allison Strekal, a non-profit development director from Montana.

Taking to social media themselves, fans expressed their annoyance about the breaking news disruption, while others found the timing a bit funny, pointing out a Daily Double question about Marxism being asked just seconds before the interruption.

For those who wish to know how the game actually ended, read on, but beware of spoilers ahead.

Ultimately, Suresh came out on top, earning his third victory on Jeopardy. He finished the game with $17,100 in the bank against David’s $200 and Allison’s $8,399. The Final Jeopardy! category was “Business History,” and the clue was, “What is dubbed ‘the world’s first initial public offering’ took place in 1602 in this current European capital.” The answer was, “What is Amsterdam?”

Suresh was the only player to answer the final correctly, earning $4,300, which left him with a final score of $17,100. Overall, he finished the game with a three-day total of $38,199. Let us know what you thought about the game and broadcast interruption in the comments, below, and stay tuned for Jeopardy!‘s return tomorrow.

