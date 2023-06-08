Trebek Soundboard For those distressing moments when you could use an audible nudge of encouragement Try It

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly been indicted in connection with a federal investigation surrounding his handling of government documents after he left the White House, and Jeopardy! fans weren’t thrilled to have their game show interrupted over the breaking news.

The evening broadcast of the fan-favorite was disrupted by national news which chimed in to inform viewers of the story regarding the 45th president.

Trump shared the information on his Truth Social where he wrote in a lengthy thread, “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

This information forced fans away from the game going on between two-day champion Suresh Krishnan, a networking engineer from Georgia, and the two newest players, Maryland sales manager, David Ford, and Allison Strekal, a non-profit development director from Montana.

Taking to social media themselves, fans expressed their annoyance about the breaking news disruption, while others found the timing a bit funny, pointing out a Daily Double question about Marxism being asked just seconds before the interruption.

The coincidence of this clip. Watching Jeopardy, question happens to be about Marxism, and cuts off to breaking news on Trump being indicted. pic.twitter.com/OHXX3za7x0 — Wise Up (@GotFatAndKicked) June 8, 2023

Well. That was the best Jeopardy interruption ever — Nick Grimes (@NickGrimesYT) June 8, 2023

They interrupted Jeopardy, John. ‍♀️ It doesn’t get truer than that. — Kat Nicholson (@KatSNicholson) June 8, 2023

They really stopped jeopardy to tell us Trump been indicted.

I honestly don’t think it would have been appropriate even if he died. Like cmon I was watching jeopardy — (@EdBurG24) June 9, 2023

And a Giant “(Expletive Deleted) You” to You-Know-Who for (allegedly ) doing illegal stuff, to the point that CBS News saw fit to pre-empt #Jeopardy when you got indicted for (allegedly ) doing said stuff. I don’t like him, never have, never will. Don’t. Mess. With Jeopardy! — Mike Elliott (@irishguy45) June 9, 2023

Need them to come through with this but for final jeopardy pic.twitter.com/tl9OvAQ6Qo — Ryan ✍️ (@5DogwoodDrive) June 8, 2023

Hey CBS can you not interrupt Jeopardy! with news I don’t give a shit about cool thanks — Poopa (@LukaDaPoopa) June 8, 2023

Who didn’t know that Trump would be indicted? Let’s get back to Jeopardy. — Ken Bane (@KenBane1) June 8, 2023

POV: They interrupted Jeopardy to tell you that Trump was indicted pic.twitter.com/AqWnSHZdvG — Niles Francis (@NilesGApol) June 8, 2023

For those who wish to know how the game actually ended, read on, but beware of spoilers ahead.

Ultimately, Suresh came out on top, earning his third victory on Jeopardy. He finished the game with $17,100 in the bank against David’s $200 and Allison’s $8,399. The Final Jeopardy! category was “Business History,” and the clue was, “What is dubbed ‘the world’s first initial public offering’ took place in 1602 in this current European capital.” The answer was, “What is Amsterdam?”

Suresh was the only player to answer the final correctly, earning $4,300, which left him with a final score of $17,100. Overall, he finished the game with a three-day total of $38,199. Let us know what you thought about the game and broadcast interruption in the comments, below, and stay tuned for Jeopardy!‘s return tomorrow.

