Prince Harry Makes Blistering Attack on Piers Morgan in Court Testimony

Prince Harry appeared in court today, Tuesday, June 6, to provide testimony against Fox Nation host Piers Morgan and the U.K. publishing company Mirror Group Newspapers, where Morgan worked as an editor of The Daily Mirror for almost a decade.

The case, which has been brought by several high-profile figures in the U.K., revolves around the phone hacking scandal that rocked the British tabloid press in 2011, starting with allegations of unlawful activity at Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun and News of the World newspapers. This led to further investigations into wrongdoing across the tabloid press, with Mirror Group Newspapers admitting that phone hacking took place.

Prince Harry took specific aim at Morgan, who has been a constant critic of The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle. The royal said that the thought of Morgan prying on the private conversations of his late mother, Princess Diana, makes him “physically sick.”

“The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother’s private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me) and then having given her a ‘nightmare time’ three months prior to her death in Paris, makes me feel physically sick,” Prince Harry said (per Deadline).

“Unfortunately, as a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan,” he said, claiming the attacks were made in hopes he would “back down.”

Speaking on the press as a whole, Prince Harry said that he and Meghan moved to California “due to the constant intrusion, inciting of hatred and harassment by the tabloid press into every aspect of our private lives, which had a devastating impact on our mental health and wellbeing.”

Morgan has previously denied having knowledge of phone hacking while he served as The Daily Mirror editor. However, former Mirror political editor David Seymour told the court last month how Morgan played Paul McCartney‘s private voicemail to reporters, which included the Beatles star singing “And I Love Her” to his then-girlfriend Heather Mills.