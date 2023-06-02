A new Scripps National Spelling Bee champion has been crowned, as 14-year-old Dev Shah from Largo, Florida, won the three-day contest on Thursday, June 1, in National Harbor, Maryland.

Shah correctly spelled “psammophile” (a plant or animal that prefers or thrives in sandy areas) to win the competition, narrowly beating fellow 14-year-old Charlotte Walsh from Merrifield, Virginia. Walsh incorrectly spelled the word “daviely” (a Scottish adverb meaning listlessly), losing her the contest.

Before answering the final word, Shah correctly spelled words such as “bathypitotmeter,” “schistorrhachis,” and “rommack.” He also correctly answered “magician” to the question, “Who would be most likely to practice legerdemain?”

As the confetti rained down and the trophy was handed out, Shah’s parents joined him on the stage to celebrate. You can watch the feelgood moment below.

“It’s surreal,” Shah said of his victory. “I didn’t even let it settle in. My legs are still shaking.”

His mother called the moment “very emotional,” revealing that Shah “put in almost four years” to win the competition, spending “at least 10 hours here and there” studying over the past year. “We’re so proud of him,” she added.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee, which aired live on ION and Bounce, saw over 200 elementary and middle-school students between the ages of 9 and 14 competing. According to CNN, Shah has participated in the competition before, having tied for 51st place in 2019 and 76th place in 2021.

Along with the Scripps Cup, Shah also won $50,000, a commemorative medal, a $2,500 cash prize and reference library from Merriam-Webster, $400 of reference works from Encyclopedia Britannica, and $2,000 Scholastic Dollars “to be donated to the school of the Champion’s choice in their honor.”