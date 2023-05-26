Drew Barrymore offered a shoulder to lean on for an emotional fan during the taping of The Drew Barrymore Show, leading to a sweet moment that was shared on social media Thursday (May 25).

The clip, which was posted on the show’s official Instagram account, sees Barrymore stop while filming her daytime series as she notices an audience member crying.

“Are you okay? Did anything happen? Whose a** do I have to kick?” the Emmy-nominated actress asks the upset fan, who later reveals that her name is Olivia.

As Barrymore came over to see what had happened, Olivia’s friend tells her, “She loves you so much,” to which the Santa Clarita Diet star says, “Oh, thank God, it’s nothing bad. Did you see me coming over here? I was like, ‘Tell me where they are!'”

“You’re just, like, my childhood idol,” Olivia says. “[But] I don’t want to be that person, to like, cry.”

“Screw that! Be that person!,” Barrymore says before hugging Olivia and sitting on her lap. “This is just such an honor for me to meet you… I’m sorry, I have dumpling breath,” the talk show host adds.

“And it’s so funny that you would say, ‘I don’t wanna cry here.’ I cry here all the time,” Barrymore continues, offering her support to the overwhelmed fan.

Fans on social media loved the sweet moment, with one commenter writing, “I feel like Drew sitting on my lap would permanently rewire my brain and cure my lifelong existential angst and insomnia and anxiety.”

“As an audience member at this filming, this really touched me,” wrote another fan. “My friends and I were discussing how much of a different experience this show is compared to others. Drew’s vulnerability is so beautiful IRL.”

Another shared their own Barrymore anecdote, saying, “Drew came in to a grocery store in NYC late at night when I was a cashier and she was SO NICE to me & my coworker! No one else was in the store and she took time to talk to us and was so damn sweet, I will never forget that.”

