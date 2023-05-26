No lie. The tragic season finale of Yellowjackets made us cry by killing off tormented bad-ass Natalie (Juliette Lewis) who was finally starting to heal from her ’90s wilderness trauma.

We also shed a tear for the bleak state of her grieving surviving friends: Misty (Christina Ricci), broken with guilt about accidentally killing Nat; Lottie (Simone Kessell), unhinged and about to be hospitalized; Tai (Tawny Cypress) and Van (Lauren Ambrose) whose suddenly rekindled passion has chilled just as quickly; and teary Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) who can’t deny that her daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) has inherited her mom’s capacity for violence.

The one person who seemed the most stable at the episode’s end was Shauna’s husband Jeff (Warren Kole) – sweet, earnest, furniture salesman Jeff Sadecki! Sure, he watched his old high school friend Kevyn (Alex Wyndham) drop dead and then helped Misty’s murderer boyfriend Walter (Elijah Wood) move the body. But he knows those actions will ultimately help protect his family. So, Jeff’s all good!

Check out our latest episode of The Buzz on Yellowjackets aftershow for the fan-favorite actor’s take on the finale’s present-day timeline; shooting some of his classic Jeff moments; what he thinks could happen next.

“Because Jeff is such a simple character who’s continuously challenged to get outside of his comfort zone, he’s a little unpredictable now as to what he’s going to do, how he’s going to handle things,” Kole says about his character’s future behavior. “I think he may have proven himself to be part of the team. He’s an honorary Yellowjacket.”

Stay tuned to TV Insider for our Q&A with Simone Kessell for another perspective on the Season 2 finale.

Yellowjackets, Sundays, 9/8c, Showtime (and Fridays on On Demand and Streaming)