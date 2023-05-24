Tributes to the late, great Tina Turner are flooding in after the news of her death. The queen of rock ‘n’ roll died at the age of 83 after a long illness, her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, announced on May 24. She died at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and role model,” Doherty. That, it does. In honor of her legendary life, celebrities are sharing loving words about “The Best” singer.

Angela Bassett‘s tribute is one of the most poignant, as she played the Grammy-winning music icon in the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do With It. She garnered widespread critical acclaim (including an Oscar nomination) for her compelling and what would become a career-defining performance. In April 2023, Turner sang Bassett’s praises when writing her submission for the Time 100 Most Influential People 2023 edition. “You honored me, and you’re still perfect,” the singer wrote in her remarks. Here’s how Bassett honored Turner in return.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?,” Bassett said in a statement to Deadline. “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

She continued: “Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be ‘simply the best.’ Angels, sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

Mick Jagger paid tribute on Twitter. “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” he wrote. “She was inspiring, warm, funny, and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Diana Ross tweeted a photo of her and the “River Deep – Mountain High” crooner and said, “Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones.”

Viola Davis shared an iconic photo of Turner posing on the Eiffel Tower on Instagram and said, “Iconic. Beautiful. Brilliant. A Survivor. Our first symbol of excellence and unbridled ownership of sexuality!! You were my childhood. Oh man!!! God is getting an angel today!!! Rest well Queen Tina Turner. We will bask in your legacy!!!”

“Tina Turner was an icon, whom we loved for her voice, her dancing, and her spirit. As we honor her, let’s also reflect on her resilience, and think about all the greatness that can follow our darkest days,” tweeted Forest Whitaker. “Thank you for sharing your gifts with us, Tina. You’re simply the best.”

Said Gloria Gaynor: “I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music.”

Coldplay paid tribute by performing an impromptu rendition of “Proud Mary” during their show in Barcelona.

Coldplay honors Tina Turner with a version of ‘Proud Mary’ at Barcelona Olympic Stadium #ColdplayBarcelona pic.twitter.com/2NlWho4Gio — Gerard Escaich Folch (@gescaichfolch) May 24, 2023

Tweeted Tom Jones: “Tina, an incredible woman, a genuine singer, a one of a kind talent, I am honoured to have known her. RIP Tina.”

Mariah Carey said: “The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more – an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen.”

