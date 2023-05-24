Tina Turner Dies: Iconic Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Was 83

Legendary singer Tina Turner has died. The Grammy-winning performer was 83 years old.

News of Turner’s death was shared in a statement by her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty who said, “With her, the world loses a music legend and role model.” She died at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland after a long illness.

Referred to as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Turner began her career in 1957 with Ike Turner’s Kings of Rhythm. The pair later went on to become the Ike & Tina Turner Revue releasing hits ranging from “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine” and “River Deep – Mountain High” to “Proud Mary” before they disbanded in 1976.