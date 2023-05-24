Here’s All of Ben Chan’s Record-Breaking Stats on ‘Jeopardy!’

Trebek Soundboard For those distressing moments when you could use an audible nudge of encouragement Try It

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the May 23 episode of Jeopardy!]

By being one letter off on the answer to May 23’s Final Jeopardy, Ben Chan’s nine-game Jeopardy! run has come to a close.

Although many fans online called the ruling from the judges harsh and that Chan was robbed of his streak, he was still able to leave his mark with his impressive run, breaking records and securing a place in the Tournament of Champions.

According to the Jeopardy! subreddit, Chan has ten games, nine wins, and nine runaways under his belt, making it the seventh longest consecutive runaway streak after host Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, Matthew Amodio, and Amy Schneider. Chan also has the longest consecutive runaways from a debut game, a first from any contestant in the show’s history. The post explains Ben received this history-making news after the show.