The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming to an end when the series finale arrives on Prime Video beginning Friday, May 26, and the stars are teasing what fans can anticipate from the closing installment.

As viewers have seen, Season 5 delves into these characters’ lives like never before, bringing us back and forth through time past the point at which Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) has made it as a comedian. It’s also made clear to audiences that there has been a falling out between her and manager Susie (Alex Borstein) who no longer represents her in flash-forwards.

But is a reconciliation on the horizon? The stars couldn’t say when we sat down to chat with them about Season 5, but they did offer three teasing words or less regarding what viewers can expect when the last episode drops. “I’m so sorry,” Luke Kirby says, hinting at his character Lenny Bruce’s storyline.

Meanwhile, Caroline Aaron and Kevin Pollak who play Joel Maisel’s (Michael Zegen) parents, Shirley and Moishe promise excitement. It’s “surprising and exhilarating and…” Pollak says before Aaron chimes in with “true.”

“I think the ending is satisfying, exciting, moving,” Tony Shalhoub adds, speaking on behalf of his character Abe Weissman.

Meanwhile, Brosnahan calls the ending “Marvelous” to which Borstein says, “that’s a good one.” As for the actress who plays Susie, she’s saying the finale is “so supremely satisfying.” And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, see what else Marin Hinkle, Aaron, Kirby, and more had to say about the forthcoming installment in the video, above.

And let us know what you think of their teasing words in the comments section before tuning into the finale episode on Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 5 Finale, Friday, May 26, Prime Video