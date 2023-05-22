The Final Rose Subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

Charity Lawson takes the throne in the first promo for The Bachelorette Season 20, premiering June 26 on ABC.

Fans first met Charity in Zach Shallcross‘s season of The Bachelor, during which she became a crowd favorite, with viewers tweeting their interest in her leading the franchise next. Their wish came true when she was announced as the next Bachelorette during The Bachelor: Women Tell All special on March 14.

Now, fans get to see her reign begin in the first promo video for The Bachelorette Season 20. Will this season deliver a fantasy romance like the Mariah Carey needle drop implies?

Let her reign begin. 👑 #TheBachelorette premieres Monday, June 26 on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/j3qJ1Hl5BW — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 21, 2023

Charity burst into tears when host Jesse Palmer announced her as the next franchise star during Women Tell All.

“I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life, and it blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after,” she said. “I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me that being in a position like this is possible.”

The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres with a two-hour episode on Monday, June 26 with Palmer returning as host.

The Bachelor Season 27 ended with Zach engaged to Kaity Biggar, an early frontrunner of the season. Fans expressed interest in having the other runners up, Ariel Frenkel or Gabi Elnicki, as the franchise stars after Charity. Zach and Kaity told TV Insider they think any of them would be more than up to the task of carrying the show.

“I mean, they would kill it,” Zach said. “[They’re] both very different personalities too. Actually, all three with Charity, Gabi, and Ariel. I think it would just bring a new dynamic, new perspectives.”

Said Kaity, “They would be great. They would be amazing, and they deserve the world. They deserve an incredible man that’s gonna treat them right. And if that’s the way they wanna do it because it’s also their choice, then heck yeah. I support them.”

The Bachelorette, Season 20 Premiere, Monday, June 26, 8/7c, ABC