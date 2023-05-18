Preakness Stakes 2023 TV Schedule, Contenders & Preview

Mage, 2023 Kentucky Derby
Will Mage’s run for a Triple Crown continue?

Kentucky Derby winner Mage (pictured with jockey Javier Castellano) is the lone horse from the Derby racing in the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. With only eight horses in the starting gate, Mage’s top challengers include First Mission, National Treasure and Blazing Sevens.

Coverage from Pimlico begins Friday, May 19, with the Black-Eyed Susan streaming on Peacock at 4:40/3:30c. Saturday’s coverage starts at 1/noon c on CNBC and Peacock, then switches to NBC for the main event.

Mike Tirico returns as NBC’s host alongside analysts Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss. Larry Collmus calls the race.

The third event in horse racing’s Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is contested on Saturday, June 10. Fox will air the race as part of a new eight-year media rights deal.

Preakness Stakes 2023 TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Friday, May 19
Black-Eyed Susan, 4:30/3:30c, Peacock

Saturday, May 20
Preakness Stakes early races, 1/noon c, CNBC & Peacock
148th Preakness Stakes, 4:30/3:30c, NBC & Peacock

148th Preakness Stakes Entries & Odds

1. National Treasure (4-1)
2. Chase the Chaos (50-1)
3. Mage (8-5)
4. Coffeewithchris (20-1)
5. Red Route One (10-1)
6. Perform (15-1)
7. Blazing Sevens (6-1)
8. First Mission (5-2)

