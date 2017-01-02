2017 NHL Winter Classic: Blackhawks at Blues at Busch Stadium

The ninth annual NHL Winter Classic outdoor game features the Chicago Blackhawks taking on the St. Louis Blues at Busch Stadium, home of baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals. While there is a strong possibility of light rain and higher-than-normal temperatures in St. Louis on Monday, the game is expected to be played as scheduled.

NBC airs the NHL Winter Classic on Monday, Jan. 2, at 1pm ET. Mike “Doc” Emrick calls the game with analyst Eddie Olczyk and “Inside-the-Glass” analyst Pierre McGuire. Analyst Jeremy Roenick reports during game coverage.

In the NHL Live studio, host Liam McHugh is joined by analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Roenick. Also, Bob Costas will join NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2017 NHL Winter Classic.

The game will stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.