Keith Carradine in ‘Accused’ Finale, ‘Dancing Queens’ on Bravo, Hannah Gadsby’s ‘Special,’ Star Bios of Richard Harris and Peter O’Toole

Saving one of its best episodes for last, Fox’s Accused anthology ends its first season with Keith Carradine as an aging rocker dealing with his son’s tragic addiction. Bravo’s Dancing Queens introduces six amateur dancers on the Pro-Am circuit who’ll do anything to win in the ballroom. Stand-up sensation Hannah Gadsby delivers feel-good vibes in a new Netflix stand-up special. BritBox delivers a biographical double feature with profiles of acclaimed actors Peter O’Toole and Richard Harris.

Steve Wilkie/FOX

Accused

Season Finale 9/8c

The legal anthology benefits once again from sterling casting in its Season 1 finale, with Oscar winner Keith Carradine showing his musical as well as dramatic chops as Billy Carlson, an aging and ailing rock star who goes to extreme measures to try to keep his addict son Leo (Evan Gamble) from relapsing. The Walking Dead’s Laila Robins is Billy’s psychiatrist wife, whose concern over her husband’s health, her son’s sobriety and the welfare of their granddaughter contributes to wrenching twists that end up in a taut courtroom climax.

Bravo Media

Dancing Queens

Series Premiere 9/8c

Blurring the genre lines between the network’s Real Housewives franchise and Dancing with the Stars-style competition, this reality show introduces six women who eagerly escape their domestic and professional lives to twirl in the ballroom on the Pro-Am circuit with professional partners. It’s an expensive hobby, also costly when it comes to balancing family obligations with such a glittery pastime. This being Bravo, don’t expect these ladies to act very ladylike when it comes to doing what it takes to win.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

Special

The caustic and unflinchingly personal Australian comic, winner of an Emmy and Peabody for the acclaimed Nanette in 2018, returns for a third Netflix special. Something Special takes a lighter tone, mocking the conventions of the romantic comedy as Hannah describes life after marriage. “Just for the next hour we’re going to feel good together—and they we can head back out there and be the mass extinction event that we are.”

BritBox

The Ghost of Richard Harris

Documentary Premiere

Two of the last century’s most colorful actors are profiled in provocatively stylized biographical documentaries. The Ghost of Richard Harris takes the approach of focusing on the Irish actor’s sons—actors Jared and Jamie, and director Damian—as they revisit locations important to their father, who speaks to them through previously unheard audio recordings as if from beyond the grave. Peter O’Toole: Along the Sky Road to Aqaba likewise uses the late actor’s own words to narrate his life journey, broken theatrically into four acts. BritBox has acquired streaming rights to some of their films, including Harris in the musical version of Camelot and the disaster thriller The Cassandra Crossing, and two of O’Toole’s Oscar-nominated performances in The Ruling Class and The Stunt Man.

PBS

Frontline

9/8c

The distinguished public-affairs series enlists veteran producer Michael Kirk to investigate Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court, weaving dual biographies of the Supreme Court justice and his conservative activist wife. The two-hour special explores their political influence within and beyond the court, while examining recent headlines alleging the justice accepted luxury gifts and trips as well as Ginni Thomas’s support of the former president’s attempts to subvert the 2020 election.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: