Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are taking the night off May 7 as judges on American Idol to perform at King Charles III’s coronation in the United Kingdom. However, Luke Bryan won’t be going it alone with Grammy Award winners Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran filling in for the evening. The news was confirmed during Monday’s live Idol show.

Along with guest judge, Morissette will pull double duty by mentoring the Top 7 before taking the stage to perform her songs. The finalists are also coming together to duet on Sheeran’s hits. Morissette will entertain with one of her hits, while Shereen treats viewers to an exclusive performance of his new single. Perry and Richie are expected to check in from across the pond.

Luke teased who the guest judges would be during a recent interview with ET by saying, “The people that we have filling in, I mean, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine.”Idol hopefuls are no strangers to covering Morissette’s massive hits including one cover by past finalist Alanis Sophia of “Uninvited” in 2021. Fellow contestant Casey Bishop also took on “Ironic” as a Mother’s Day dedication.

The “Jagged Little Pill” singer-songwriter performed “Ironic” and “You Oughta Know” alongside Crystal Bowersox in 2010. Along with her obvious credentials Morissette has also judged on a music competition series before in Alter Ego, which saw contestants sing backstage using motion capture technology with avatars appearing in their place.

Of course, Idol alums have also tackled Sheeran’s impressive library like Chayce Beckham. The 2021 winner sang “Afterglow” on finale night. Former contestant, Lee Jean did his own rendition of“Make It Rain” as well. The upcoming guest judge does have some international Idol cred, performing on Sweden’s version of the show.

Sheeran has been embroiled in a copyright infringement trial most recently, recently testifying as the case decides whether the song “Thinking Out Loud” copied Marvin Gaye’s song “Let’s Get It On.” So the Idol gig is surely a welcome distraction.

What do you think of Idol’s guest judges? Let us know in the comments.

American Idol, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC