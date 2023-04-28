Be on the Front Line Subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

On the one hand, Chimney (Kenneth Choi) is ready to propose to Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt). But on the other, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the May 1 episode of 9-1-1 shows, the rest of the 118 has to get involved once he tells them.

Buck (Oliver Stark) celebrates that they’re “officially going to be family,” hugging his future brother-in-law. And then everyone starts to look to the future. Bobby (Peter Krause) offers to officiate — Chimney tries to protest he hasn’t even thought that far ahead — and to host in his and Athena’s (Angela Bassett) backyard (“rehearsal dinner, whatever”).

Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody) asks if they’re going to do any traditional Korean wedding customs. “When my cousin got married, we basically had two very different, very elaborate ceremonies,” he explains. Again, Chimney tries to explain he’s not at that stage yet. “You are stressing me out,” he finally tells them and points out, “I still have to pop the actual question.”

And so Eddie (Ryan Guzman) asks about his plan for that. “Come on, it’s Chim, we know it’s going to be some grand romantic gesture,” Buck says, bringing up the guy who proposed while skydiving. Hen (Aisha Hinds) reminds him how that turned out.

So what is Chimney’s plan? And what do the others think of it? Watch the clip above for more. And who thinks Chimney’s best man should be an easy, obvious choice?

In addition to Chimney debating if it’s the right time to propose, “Lost and Found” will see the 118 race to rescue two roommates desperately trying to find a needle in a haystack at a landfill and help a woman whose nightmare dream suddenly becomes a painful reality. Plus, Athena and Maddie team-up to find a missing boy in a crowded mall.

How do you think Chimney should propose? Let us know in the comments below.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox