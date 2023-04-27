Tucker Carlson New Job: Axed Fox News Host Teases What’s Next

Tucker Carlson has issued a statement for the first time since his abrupt exit from Fox News on Monday, April 24, promising his supporters that he will “see them soon.”

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, April 26, the long-time news anchor shared a video, saying, “One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country. Kind and decent people, people who really care about what’s true. And a bunch of hilarious people, also. A lot of those. It’s gotta be the majority of the population, even now. So that’s heartening.”

Carlson, who had hosted Fox News’ flagship series Tucker Carlson Tonight since 2016, parted ways with the network on Monday in what was said to be an “agreed” upon decision. The show was replaced on Monday by Fox News Tonight, hosted by Brian Kilmeade, who is expected to be the first in a line-up of rotating hosts over the coming weeks.

While Carlson didn’t address his departure outright, he did touch on the current state of TV news debates, even commenting on his part in them.

“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates on television are,” he said. “They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won’t even remember we had them. Trust me as someone who has participated in them.”

“War. Civil liberties. Emerging science. Demographic change. Corporate power. Natural resources. When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues?” he continued. “It’s been a long time. Debates like that are not permitted in American media.”

He went on to say that the “United States looks very much like a one-party state” but that “our current orthodoxies won’t last” as “nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone’s life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue. And so it won’t.”

As for what’s next for his career, Carlson didn’t give a definitive answer, but he did promise his fans that he would see them soon.

“True things prevail,” he stated. “Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some. And that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.”