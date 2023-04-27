NFL Draft 2023 First Round Order, TV Schedule, Top Players & Preview
It’s the 2023 NFL Draft, and Carolina Panthers have the first pick as NFL teams stock up on rookies in Kansas City April 27-29, with Round 1 airing in primetime Thursday.
Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and C.J. Stroud, Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon are expected to be taken early in the first round.
ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network combine to televise all seven rounds live.
Mel Kiper Jr. works his 40th NFL Draft for ESPN, joined by Booger McFarland and Louis Riddick on Thursday and Friday night. Mike Greenberg hosts ESPN’s telecast for the third consecutive year, while Rece Davis hosts the story-driven telecast on ABC.
NFL Network’s coverage features anchor Rich Eisen, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, CBS analyst Charles Davis, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
2023 NFL DRAFT TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern/Central
Thursday, April 27
Round 1: 8/7c, ABC, ESPN & NFL Network
Friday, April 28
Rounds 2-3: 7/6c, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 & NFL Network
Saturday, April 29
Rounds 4-7: Noon/11a c, ABC, ESPN & NFL Network
NFL Draft First Round Order
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
2) Houston Texans
3) Arizona Cardinals
4) Indianapolis Colts
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
7) Las Vegas Raiders
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11) Tennessee Titans
12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13) Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets)
14) New England Patriots
15) New York Jets (from Green Bay)
16) Washington Commanders
17) Pittsburgh Steelers
18) Detroit Lions
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Seattle Seahawks
21) Los Angeles Chargers
22) Baltimore Ravens
23) Minnesota Vikings
24) Jacksonville Jaguars
25) New York Giants
26) Dallas Cowboys
27) Buffalo Bills
28) Cincinnati Bengals
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30) Philadelphia Eagles
31) Kansas City Chiefs