NFL Draft 2023 First Round Order, TV Schedule, Top Players & Preview

It’s the 2023 NFL Draft, and Carolina Panthers have the first pick as NFL teams stock up on rookies in Kansas City April 27-29, with Round 1 airing in primetime Thursday.

Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and C.J. Stroud, Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon are expected to be taken early in the first round.

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network combine to televise all seven rounds live.

Mel Kiper Jr. works his 40th NFL Draft for ESPN, joined by Booger McFarland and Louis Riddick on Thursday and Friday night. Mike Greenberg hosts ESPN’s telecast for the third consecutive year, while Rece Davis hosts the story-driven telecast on ABC.

NFL Network’s coverage features anchor Rich Eisen, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, CBS analyst Charles Davis, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

2023 NFL DRAFT TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern/Central

Thursday, April 27

Round 1: 8/7c, ABC, ESPN & NFL Network

Friday, April 28

Rounds 2-3: 7/6c, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 & NFL Network

Saturday, April 29

Rounds 4-7: Noon/11a c, ABC, ESPN & NFL Network

NFL Draft First Round Order

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13) Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets)

14) New England Patriots

15) New York Jets (from Green Bay)

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs