‘Will Trent’ Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

ABC is putting its trust in Will Trent as the show receives a Season 2 renewal order at the network.

The series based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling Will Trent books follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Filling the titular role is Ramón Rodríguez, who has charmed audiences each week with his crime-solving techniques.

Abandoned at birth and enduring a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system, Will is now determined to use his perspective to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. Will also has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Premiering at the beginning of 2023 on January 3, Will Trent has benefitted from its linear broadcast and streaming viewers across Hulu, where new episodes become available the day after its network broadcast. The show will finish its 13-episode Season 1 run with the May 2 episode.

It’s unclear if the show will return for Season 2 in the fall or next spring, but stay tuned for details as planning for the next chapter begins. As viewers already know, Will Trent‘s cast includes Rodríguez as the titular investigator, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

And, of course, the series also features Will’s fan-favorite chihuahua, Betty.

“We’re so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent. When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series,” Rodríguez said in a statement, according to Variety.”Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn’t hurt having our little star, Betty, on the call sheet. We’re so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with season two.”

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC (next day on Hulu)