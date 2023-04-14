Family Guy is known for its cutaways and pop culture references, and in back-to-back episodes premiering on Fox on April 16, Netflix‘s Squid Game is at the center of creator Seth McFarlane‘s latest gag.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at one of the episodes, Brian is showing Stewie footage he found from a neighbor’s doorbell camera, and it reveals Principal Shepherd getting into a Squid Game van, saying: “You guys were right, murdering strangers is better than paying my credit card bill…”

Of course, this stems from the ongoing drama between Brian and Stewie, the latter of which gave away his book. It was all payback for Brian forcing Stewie to come to one of his readings. Brian will never catch any slack from Stewie when it comes to his wannabe writing career.

The upcoming episode, titled “Bird Reich,” sees Brian finding his signed copy book in a free library after giving it to Stewie. Meanwhile, Peter adopts the oldest bird he can find to take advantage of a work policy granting leave in the event of a pet’s death.

In the installment that follows, “A Bottle Episode,” Lois is blocked from a vacation rental app and accused of stealing after the family’s trip to Nantucket. Meanwhile, Stewie and Brian buy saltwater taffy in bulk and try their hands at door-to-door sales in the community.

The star-studded cast includes MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Quagmire, and Tom Tucker; Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin; Seth Green as Chris Griffin; Mila Kunis as Meg; Patrick Warburton as Joe, and Arif Zahir as Cleveland.

Family Guy, Sunday, April 16, 9/8c, Fox