Paramount+ is giving viewers their first peek into Sylvester Stallone‘s personal life with the first trailer for The Family Stallone, his new reality show featuring wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and his daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, which is set to premiere exclusively on the platform beginning Wednesday, May 17.

The eight-part show puts the spotlight on the Rocky and Tulsa King actor like never before. While he may have played some of film’s most iconic characters, the three-time Academy Award nominee is ready to let fans see him in his greatest role, as a dad. Along with featuring his family, a newly-released trailer teases the inclusion of some big-name stars like Al Pacino.

When it comes to Sly’s family, Jennifer is a savvy businesswoman and co-owner of Serious Skin Care, Sophia is the eldest daughter hoping to follow in her father’s acting footsteps, and Sistine is also an actress and model beginning a new journey as a filmmaker, and Scarlet is moving into her own apartment at college while also following in her father’s footsteps, joining him in the Paramount+ original series Tulsa King.

Along with their family life, Stallone’s daughters tease the challenges they face as the daughters of a film legend, and tease their own ventures such as the joint podcast Unwaxed, which the girls host together. The Family Stallone is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios while Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind, Nadim Amiry, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers. Meanwhile, Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray, and Jason Williams are attached as co-executive producers.

Get a first taste of the fun in the trailer, above, and stay tuned for more on The Family Stallone as the show’s premiere date approaches.

The Family Stallone, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 17