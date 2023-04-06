Jeremy Renner Talks to Diane Sawyer, Where’s the ‘Beef’ on Netflix, ‘Grease’ Prequel, ‘OC’ Rips from Headlines

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph

Special 10/9c

Twice Oscar nominated and currently the star of the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, Jeremy Renner survived a nearly fatal accident on New Year’s Day when he was run over by his own seven-ton snowplow while trying to rescue his nephew. Suffering more than 30 broken bones and a punctured lung, Renner reflects on the accident and his recovery in a prime-time interview with Diane Sawyer, who also interviews his relatives and the first responders who helped save his life.

Beef

Series Premiere

Tempers run high in a savagely unsettling 10-episode dramedy starring The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun and comedian Ali Wong, both excellent as Los Angelenos who succumb to road rage after a near-miss in a parking lot. He’s a struggling contractor barely making ends meet, and she’s an entrepreneur who married into privilege. Each stressed to the limit by life’s pressures, they’re pushed to the brink as their encounter festers and escalates into an all-out feud.

Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Series Premiere

Less Grease than crude oil, this noisy and sluggish musical prequel tells the origin story of the Pink Ladies several years before Rizzo immortalized the feisty 1950s girl gang in the classic Grease. Ostensibly a fable of female empowerment about a quartet of Rydell High outsiders learning to be comfortable in their own skin, the original but unmemorable score shrieks its message in songs that feel more like manifestos with spastic choreography unsuited for this or any other period. My hand jive kept urging me toward the mute button.

Zach Dilgard/NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime

10/9c

In classic “ripped from the headlines” fashion, the task force tackles a case echoed in recent New York City headlines, when they discover a pattern of robberies involving the drugging of gay men. The investigation turns personal for Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) when she tries to help a fellow officer victimized by the crooks. The franchise deals with more topical issues when Law & Order (8/7c) suspects a cult’s influence is behind a woman’s death from an untreated infection, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9/8c) looks into misdeeds within a powerful construction tycoon’s family.

Star Trek: Picard

A truly thrilling episode works as many nostalgic Next Generation angles as possible while our heroes try to regain advantage against the fiendish Vadic (Amanda Plummer, gloating like a conductor of chaos), who with her fellow Changelings have taken control of the Titan. While Vadic demands the enigmatic Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) be delivered to her—though no one knows why—everyone’s best hope may be Data (Brent Spiner), but only if the android can avoid being erased by his meaner and lesser half, Lore.

Inside Thursday TV: