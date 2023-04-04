Fleetwood Mac Singer Christine McVie’s Cause of Death Revealed

Fleetwood Mac vocalist and keyboardist Christine McVie, who passed away at age 79 on November 30, died of a stroke, her death certificate has shown.

The certificate, obtained by The Blast, also lists “atrial fibrillation” (which causes an irregular heart rate) and “large atrial thrombus” (a form of blood clot) as primary factors in her death, alongside an “ischemic stroke,” which occurs when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain.

Also listed is a secondary cause of “metastatic malignancy of unknown origin,” which is a cancer that spreads from where it started to a distant part of the body, according to the National Cancer Institute.

McVie was a member of Fleetwood Mac alongside Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and her husband, John McVie, contributing to their iconic album Rumours, one of the most successful rock albums of all time.

At the time of her death, her family revealed that McVie “passed away peacefully at hospital… following a short illness.”

“We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” the statement continued. “RIP Christine McVie.”

Fleetwood Mac also shared a statement that read, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

In February, the Grammy Awards paid tribute to McVie as Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow, and Bonnie Raitt came together to sing her 19977 Rumours classic “Songbird.”