‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Caterina Scorsone Details Devastating House Fire

Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone (who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd) recently suffered a heartbreaking loss.

The star revealed in an Instagram post, with accompanying photos of her family and pets, that her house burned down a couple months ago. “While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house. One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful,” Scorsone detailed.

“Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all,” she revealed.

But, the actress went on to share, she wasn’t posting to talk about the fire itself but rather about “community.” “This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did,” she explained. She went on to thank the firefighters and investigators, her neighbor on whose door she knocked, the parents at her kids’ school who sent toys and books, her friends at Grey’s and Shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, her sisters who flew in to help her, and her team.

“What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you,” she continued. See her entire post, along with the photos, below.