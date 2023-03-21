‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Reacts to Reports He’s Exited Show

Is Captain Lee Rosbach disembarking the St. David yacht or not? That is the question surrounding the Below Deck star as reports circulate that the beloved sea captain is retiring from the Bravo reality series.

Rosbach seemingly bid farewell to each crew member on Monday’s (March 20) Season 10 finale. “I really hate to say goodbye to any of this crew. I would stack them up against anyone; I really would,” he said.

The beloved seadog continued to reminisce over a montage of his most memorable moments from the series. “Going on 40 years I’ve been a yacht captain, have I seen a lot of crazy s***?” he asked, noting, “Is a 40-pound robin fat? Yeah.”

“Have I been in situations that I didn’t think I was gonna make it through? Oh yeah,” he continued. “Deciding to become a yacht captain has been the best decision I have ever made in my life. I made a promise that I would come back, and that is a promise I delivered.”

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future, but the ocean’s always gonna be part of me,” he concluded. “I’ve still got the best god d*** job in the world.”

Rosbach took a leave of absence early into filming for the tenth season due to health reasons, with Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn taking his place. But he returned later in the season and resumed his position aboard the St. David.

Adding to the speculation of retirement is next week’s special of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which will see Rosbach sat on the sofa to celebrate 10 years of Below Deck. In the special, airing Monday, March 27, the Stud of the Sea will look back at all of his years spent yachting on the show.

Despite the reports, including one from Us Weekly that says Below Deck Adventure‘s Captain Kerry will be taking over for Season 11, Rosbach himself has seemingly shot down the rumors of retirement.

When a fan tweeted, “Wait… so no more Captain Lee on Bravo?” Rosbach replied, “Who said that, not me.” He also responded to a People article about his supposed retirement, writing, “They didn’t talk to me about this piece.”

And when another fan told him he was “way too young to retire,” Rosbach replied, “Amen.”

Well that’s a wrap on another season, I enjoyed this season but last two charters were special. Thanks to all who tuned in tonight, you know the drill, gym in the am and to anyone I missed, catch you on the flip side. Don’t read too much into anything, We’ll continue to have fun, — Captain Lee (@capthlr) March 21, 2023

TV Insider has reached out to Rosbach for comment.

