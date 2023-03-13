Oscars Viewers Call Out ‘In Memoriam’ for Seemingly Snubbing Charlbi Dean, Leslie Jordan & More

During Grammy-winning musician Lenny Kravitz‘s 95th OscarsIn Memoriam” performance, fans noticed several performers, namely Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean, Call Me Kat star Leslie Jordan, and beloved mafioso actors Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas) and Tony Sirico (The Sopranos), to name a few.

To present the performance was John Travolta, who got choked up mid-way through his opener: “[…] they’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile, and became dear friends,” he continued, Who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to.” This, of course, was a nod to Olivia-Newton John, who sang “Hopelessly Devoted to You” in their 1978 musical, Grease.

Names such as Travolta’s Look Who’s Taling co-star Kirstie Alley, Ray Liotta, Angelo Badalamenti, Jean-Luc Goddard, and many more were mentioned, but several were non. Instead, folks like Gilbert Gottfried, Tom Sizemore, and Anne Heche were regulated to the online section of the list. Dean not being shown on the big screen was especially surprising considering her film Triangle of Sadness was nominated for Best Picture.

Check out some of the names that made it on the big screen in the video above and the others that were omitted.

