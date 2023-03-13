During Grammy-winning musician Lenny Kravitz‘s 95th Oscars “In Memoriam” performance, fans noticed several performers, namely Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean, Call Me Kat star Leslie Jordan, and beloved mafioso actors Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas) and Tony Sirico (The Sopranos), to name a few.

To present the performance was John Travolta, who got choked up mid-way through his opener: “[…] they’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile, and became dear friends,” he continued, Who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to.” This, of course, was a nod to Olivia-Newton John, who sang “Hopelessly Devoted to You” in their 1978 musical, Grease.

John Travolta gets emotional as he introduces the “In Memoriam” segment at the #Oscars: “They’ve made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to.” https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/67NZN8e11d — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Names such as Travolta’s Look Who’s Taling co-star Kirstie Alley, Ray Liotta, Angelo Badalamenti, Jean-Luc Goddard, and many more were mentioned, but several were non. Instead, folks like Gilbert Gottfried, Tom Sizemore, and Anne Heche were regulated to the online section of the list. Dean not being shown on the big screen was especially surprising considering her film Triangle of Sadness was nominated for Best Picture.

Check out some of the names that made it on the big screen in the video above and the others that were omitted.

she was the lead in a best picture this year and you dont add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP charlbi dean pic.twitter.com/TUEYoG4CSZ — sugar lips (@iamsugarlipsss) March 13, 2023

Ummm… did they leave Leslie Jordan out of the In Memoriam??? 🤨#Oscars pic.twitter.com/J66vsadxOV — Jordan Woodson #TheKillerSweep (@jordanjwoodson) March 13, 2023

charlbi dean snub in the in memoriam is unconscionable — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) March 13, 2023