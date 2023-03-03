Rock On with ‘Daisy Jones,’ Artists Compete in ‘Exhibit,’ Murdaugh Mania, Drink Up with ‘Grand Crew’

The best-selling novel Daisy Jones and The Six becomes a Prime Video series about a ’70s band modeled after Fleetwood Mac. Painters and sculptors compete to be displayed at a Smithsonian museum in The Exhibit. Friday’s true-crime newsmagazines analyze the latest developments in the sensational Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial. NBC’s Grand Crew sitcom returns for a second season of wine-soaked romantic complications.

Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six

Series Premiere

Unfolding like the longest Behind the Music episode ever, this cliché-strewn but soapily engaging adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling oral-history novel uses a faux-documentary framework to tell the bittersweet story of a 1970s rock band’s brief rise and sudden fall. Riley Keough is the standout as Daisy, a Joni Mitchell-type Sunset Strip wunderkind who (after three episodes of set-up) intersects with a struggling band of Pittsburgh transplants led by charismatic Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). In the recording studio, they’re magic. Outside, not so much. The Laurel Canyon sex, drugs and romantic complications feel borrowed from the Fleetwood Mac playbook, with a dose of Almost Famous nostalgia. But if you’re the type that falls for A Star Is Born every time it gets remade, you might dig this. Premieres with the first three of 10 episodes.

MTV

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist

Series Premiere 9/8c

In an unusually eclectic partnership, MTV teams with the Smithsonian Channel and the Institution’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden for a competition described by one contestant as “like an art race.” Hitting most of the genre’s familiar beats, Exhibit gathers seven painters, sculptors and mixed-media artists to tackle a different visionary commission each week—the first is an exploration of gender—with the ultimate winner receiving a coveted exhibit at the Hirshhorn and $100,000. There are no weekly eliminations as each artist builds a body of work judged on originality, execution and concept. You might not agree with the judges’ call—that’s part of the fun of these shows—but in the opening round, everyone agrees that one of the objects is absolutely bananas. (Episodes also air Tuesdays at 9/8c on Smithsonian Channel.)

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Grand Crew

Season Premiere 8:30/7:30c

The second season of the wine-soaked friendship sitcom opens with a situation that might call for a stiffer drink: Love-hungry Noah (Echo Kellum) considers a marriage proposal by Simone (Ashleigh Morghan), his girlfriend of all of three weeks, to avert her deportation. His buds aren’t all on board, but they make a mad dash from their favorite Silver Lake wine bar in L.A. to Santa Monica to get to City Hall on time. The biggest laughs belong, as usual, to Noah’s sister Nicky (Nicole Byer, a natural scene-stealer), who’s trying to keep her relationship with Michael (Superstore’s Colton Dunn) a secret—especially from Michael’s married brother, Wyatt (Justin Cunningham).

CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

It’s a blast from the past when Rachel (Lauren Patten), former partner of Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and now a social worker, returns with a troubling claim of excessive force against an officer, which again puts her in conflict with Frank (Tom Selleck). Elsewhere, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) makes a tough call regarding her run for D.A.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: