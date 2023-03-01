‘Jeopardy!’ Player Gushes Over Former Celebrity Crush Mayim Bialik

One Jeopardy! contestant got to play the game with his former celebrity crush during the High School Reunion Tournament on Wednesday, March 1. When getting to know the players after the first round, Dan Oxman admitted to the host Mayim Bialik that she was his childhood celebrity crush.

“I don’t really want to talk about what we’re going to talk about, but apparently I was your celebrity crush growing up?” Bialik humbly asked.

“This was a long time ago, Mayim,” Oxman replied, “but when I was a little kid I saw you on TV and I really admired how you played a super awesome scientist [on The Big Bang Theory]. And then I found out you were a scientist with a doctorate in real life” and it blew his mind, he acted out. He then sweetly added, “And you haven’t aged a day.”

“Thank you!” she replied with a laugh. “I will take that and move on.”

Oxman is a Senior at the University of Maryland hailing from South Orange, New Jersey. He originally competed in the 2018 Teen Tournament, finishing as a quarterfinalist. The March 1 game marked his first game in the High School Reunion tourney, along with fellow players Eesha Sohail and Tim Cho.

Sohail was a 2019 Teen Tournament wildcard semifinalist, and Cho was a 2018 Teen Tournament semifinalist. In their latest game, Cho walked away victorious. He and Sohail both answered the Final Jeopardy prompt correctly, but Sohail’s final winnings ($10,517 after a bet of $1,117) couldn’t beat Cho’s $20,000. Cho won without wagering any dollar amount in the final round. Oxman walked away with $1,662.

Tonight’s Final Jeopardy category was Laws in U.S. History. The clue: “A radical Republican championed this 1875 act but the Supreme Court struck it down in 1883; a new version was passed 81 years later.” The answer: What is the Civil Rights Act? Did you guess correctly?

Playing on Thursday, March 2 are Hannah Nekritz, Caleb Richmond, and Maggie Brown.