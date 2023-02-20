‘Jeopardy!’ High School Reunion Tournament: Complete Guide to All the Contestants (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament

Five years and four seasons ago, Jeopardy! brought in a collection of contestants to play in the 2018 Teen Tournament. The players were so impressive, the game show added another tournament in 2019. Now, those high schoolers are college students or recent graduates that have been invited back to play in the first-of-its-kind Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament.

Taking place from Monday, February 20 through Thursday, March 9, the tournament is a twist on the traditional College Championship format. It features 27 former teen contestants competing in the 14-day special event, with the winner of the whole shebang walking away with a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

Mayim Bialik will host all 14 episodes, which will air in lieu of the standard Jeopardy! episodes hosted by Ken Jennings. Here, we’ve made a handy, dandy guide to all of the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament contestants, including their original tournament placements, their upcoming matchups, where they’re from, and their current schools.

Be sure to tune in as the two-week tournament kicks off on Monday, February 20.

Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament, Begins Monday, February 20, Check your local listings

Audrey Sarin
Jeopardy!

Audrey Sarin

2019 Teen Tournament Quarterfinalist, $5,000

Playing: Monday, February 20

From: Seattle, Washington

School: Senior at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo

Maya Wright
Jeopardy!

Maya Wright

2018 Teen Tournament 2nd Runner-Up, $25,000

Playing: Monday, February 20

From: Peachtree City, Georgia

School: Senior at Emory University

Rohit Kataria
Jeopardy!

Rohit Kataria

2019 Teen Tournament Quarterfinalist, $5,000

Playing: Monday, February 20

From: Wheelersburg, Ohio

School: Junior at Vanderbilt University

Avi Gupta
Jeopardy!

Avi Gupta

2019 Teen Tournament Winner, $100,000

Playing: Tuesday, February 21

From: Portland, Oregon

School: Senior at Stanford University

Jack Izzo
Jeopardy!

Jack Izzo

2018 Teen Tournament Wildcard Semifinalist, $10,000

Playing: Tuesday, February 21

From: San Diego, California

School: Senior at Northwestern University

Alison Purcell
Jeopardy!

Alison Purcell

2019 Teen Tournament Quarterfinalist, $5,000

Playing: Tuesday, February 21

From: Bellaire, Texas

School: Senior at the University of Texas at Austin

Stephanie Pierson
Jeopardy!

Stephanie Pierson

2019 Teen Tournament Quarterfinalist, $5,000

Playing: Wednesday, February 2

From: Macon, Georgia

School: Junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

Autumn Shelton
Jeopardy!

Autumn Shelton

2018 Teen Tournament Semifinalist, $10,000

Playing: Wednesday, February 22

From: Lamar, Missouri

School: Junior at Princeton University

Sreekar Madabushi
Jeopardy!

Sreekar Madabushi

2019 Teen Tournament Quarterfinalist, $5,000

Playing: Wednesday, February 22

From: Basking Ridge, New Jersey

School: Junior at the Georgia Institute of Technology

Justin Bolsen
Jeopardy!

Justin Bolsen

2019 Teen Tournament Semifinalist, $10,000

Playing: Thursday, February 23

From: Canton, Georgia

School: First-Year Student at Brown University

Shriya Yarlagadda
Jeopardy!

Shriya Yarlagadda

2019 Teen Tournament Wildcard Semifinalist, $10,000

Playing: Thursday, February 23

From: Grand Blanc, Michigan

School: Sophomore at Harvard University

Teagan O'Sullivan
Jeopardy!

Teagan O'Sullivan

2019 Teen Tournament Semifinalist, $10,000

Playing: Thursday, February 23

From: Watertown, Massachusetts

School: First-Year Student at American University

Jackson Jones
Jeopardy!

Jackson Jones

2019 Teen Tournament Semifinalist, $10,000

Playing: Friday, February 24

From: Louisville, Kentucky

School: Junior at Vanderbilt University

Ryan Presler
Jeopardy!

Ryan Presler

2019 Teen Tournament 1st Runner-Up, $50,000 (Semifinalist by Wildcard)

Playing: Friday, February 24

From: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

School: Senior at Brandon Valley High School

Isabella Pagano
Jeopardy!

Isabella Pagano

2019 Teen Tournament Quarterfinalist, $5,000

Playing: Friday, February 24

From: Libertyville, Illinois

School: First-Year Student at Caltech

Rohan Kapileshwari
Jeopardy!

Rohan Kapileshwari

2018 Teen Tournament Wildcard Semifinalist, $10,000

Playing: Monday, February 27

From: Winston-Salem, South Carolina

School: Senior at the University of Texas at Austin

Claire Sattler
Jeopardy!

Claire Sattler

2018 Teen Tournament Winner (Semifinalist by Wildcard), $100,000

Playing: Monday, February 27

From: Bonita Springs, Florida

School: Senior at Yale University

Rhea Sinha
Jeopardy!

Rhea Sinha

2018 Teen Tournament Quarterfinalist, $5,000

Playing: Monday, February 27

From: Chatham, New Jersey

School: Cornell University Graduate

Lucas Miner
Jeopardy!

Lucas Miner

2019 Teen Tournament 2nd Runner-Up, $25,000

Playing: Tuesday, February 28

From: Miami, Florida

School: Junior at Yale University

Anish Maddipoti
Jeopardy!

Anish Maddipoti

2018 Teen Tournament Quarterfinalist, $5,000

Playing: Tuesday, February 28

From: Austin, Texas

School: Junior at the University of Texas at Austin

Audrey Satchivi
Jeopardy!

Audrey Satchivi

2018 Teen Tournament Semifinalist, $10,000

Playing: Tuesday, February 28

From: Carmel, Indiana

School: Senior at Indiana University-Bloomington

Tim Cho
Jeopardy!

Tim Cho

2018 Teen Tournament Semifinalist, $10,000

Playing: Wednesday, March 1

From: Champaign, Illinois

School: Senior at Columbia, University

Dan Oxman
Jeopardy!

Dan Oxman

2018 Teen Tournament Quarterfinalist, $5,000

Playing: Wednesday, March 1

From: South Orange, New Jersey

School: Senior at the University of Maryland

Eesha Sohail
Jeopardy!

Eesha Sohail

2019 Teen Tournament Wildcard Semifinalist, $10,000

Playing: Wednesday, March 1

From: Bakersfield, California

School: UCLA Graduate

Hannah Nekritz
Jeopardy!

Hannah Nekritz

2019 Teen Tournament Wildcard Semifinalist, $10,000

Playing: Thursday, March 2

From: Stamford, Connecticut

School: Senior at Brandeis University

Caleb Richmond
Jeopardy!

Caleb Richmond

2018 Teen Tournament Semifinalist, $10,000

Playing: Thursday, March 2

From: Bedford, New Hampshire

School: Sophomore at Georgetown University

Maggie Brown
Jeopardy!

Maggie Brown

2018 Teen Tournament Quarterfinalist, $5,000

Playing: Thursday, March 2

From: Pensacola, Florida

School: Sophomore at the University of West Florida

Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament

Mayim Bialik

