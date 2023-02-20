Five years and four seasons ago, Jeopardy! brought in a collection of contestants to play in the 2018 Teen Tournament. The players were so impressive, the game show added another tournament in 2019. Now, those high schoolers are college students or recent graduates that have been invited back to play in the first-of-its-kind Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament.

Taking place from Monday, February 20 through Thursday, March 9, the tournament is a twist on the traditional College Championship format. It features 27 former teen contestants competing in the 14-day special event, with the winner of the whole shebang walking away with a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

Mayim Bialik will host all 14 episodes, which will air in lieu of the standard Jeopardy! episodes hosted by Ken Jennings. Here, we’ve made a handy, dandy guide to all of the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament contestants, including their original tournament placements, their upcoming matchups, where they’re from, and their current schools.

Be sure to tune in as the two-week tournament kicks off on Monday, February 20.

Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament, Begins Monday, February 20, Check your local listings