‘Wheel of Fortune’ Features First Same-Sex Couple as Team in Sweethearts Week

There was a first on Wheel of Fortune during Sweethearts Week in the February 16 episode: the first same-sex couple to compete as a team.

Charlie and Kelly got off to a good start, guessing the first puzzle — “Royal Wedding” — right and earning $1000. Then came their introduction, with Charlie introducing himself and his husband and noting it was an honor to be on Wheel during its 40th anniversary on love week since they were celebrating 25 years of being together. Kelly then added that their poodle was home watching. “We love her to death. We take her everywhere,” he said.

Host Pat Sajak then asked their poodle’s other favorite shows. The answer? Jeopardy! He then checked Kelly didn’t have anything else to say since he’d interrupted him (he didn’t) before moving on.

The couple also later solved Song Lyrics — “Here’s My Number So Call Me Maybe” — correctly and entertained with the answer. “Not just a solve but performed,” Sajak remarked. That earned then $2000 more (they’d ended the round with $1700 but there’s a minimum), taking them to $3000 total. But that was it for the night for them.

A user on Reddit reported that the episode would feature Charlie and Kelly as the first same-sex couple to compete as a team earlier in the day, noting, “this is a big step for Wheel, considering that just three years ago, then-executive producer Harry Friedman said in an interview that the show wasn’t ready for same-sex couples yet.”

The interview to which the person was referring was with The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, in which Friedman said, “it’s something that’s been discussed and like everything else that we do, we take very measured steps. And we have just not made that decision to do that yet.”

In the comments, another reddit user noted that was “weird, because contestants regularly talk about their same-sex partners openly, and have for many years. I figured a same-sex couple in couples week wouldn’t be a problem.”

Charlie and Kelly are the very first same-sex couple to compete on #WheelofFortune as a team. The show’s previous executive producer said in a 2020 interview that the show was not ready for such a thing. Love wins after all! 🥰🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/3nJ3ZaQTvt — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) February 17, 2023