Things get tense between Daniele and Yohan when they look at apartments in the February 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

Daniele knows that where they’re looking is very different from what Yohan is used to. “I think because of the community I’m looking in, these apartments are more modern than places like where Yohan lives,” she explains in the clip. “These are like ex-pat communities or really tourist areas that have a lot of security and a lot more resources, but these apartments are more expensive.”

For example, the apartment they’re looking at is $2,000 a month. “It’s nice, but are you able to help me with the rent?” Daniele asks. Yohan doesn’t have that kind of money, he says, but can give her the equivalent of $90. “What can I do with that?” she wonders.

“I don’t know. That’s all I can give you,” he tells her, but offers, “I’ll do whatever I can to help you.”

Daniele, looking for balance in their relationship, tells him she needs him to cook and clean the house then. That doesn’t go over so well. Watch the entire clip above for more from their disagreement about who should be doing the housework, as well as Daniele’s history of codependent relationships and how she feels about her and Yohan’s future.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way follows Americans who pack their bags to go all in on love. Daniele and Yohan are from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, and she left her home and job in New York City in an effort to convince Yohan to make the Dominican Republic their forever home.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC