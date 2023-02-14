Amber Ruffin Comedy Pilot ‘Non-Evil Twin’ Set for NBC

Amber Ruffin, who currently hosts The Amber Ruffin Show on Peacock, is expanding her relationship with NBC, as her comedy pilot, Non-Evil Twin, has been picked up by the network.

According to Variety, the late-night host will write and star in the show, which is described as a multi-cam sitcom. It follows a woman who is forced to step into her sister’s role as the leader of a Fortune 500 company, even though she knows very little about business and even less about how her sister had been running the corporation.

Ruffin started performing live comedy and improv in 2001, often appearing with The Second City in Denver and Chicago. She has been a writer on Late Night With Seth Meyers since 2014 and appeared on the show in several recurring segments, including “Amber Says What?”, “Amber’s Minute of Fury,” “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,” and “Point, Counterpoint.”

She launched her own late-night talk show on Peacock in 2020, The Amber Ruffin Show, which features a mix of sketches and monologues. The show, which is on its third season, was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Her other writing credits include the 75th Tony Awards, A Black Lady Sketch Show, the 76th Golden Globe Awards, the 66th Emmy Awards, and Detroiters, which she also starred in.

Universal Television is the studio behind Non-Evil Twin, while Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Kenny Smith, and Olivia Morris will all serve as executive producers.

This is just the second comedy pilot picked up by NBC for the upcoming television season. The other is St. Denis Medical, a mockumentary from the team behind Superstore and American Auto.

