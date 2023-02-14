Valentine Reality TV, Blasts from the Past on ‘FBI,’ ‘Auto’ Layoffs, ‘Lone Star’ Intrigue

Valentine’s Day romantics can take a Love Trip to Paris courtesy of Freeform, while Netflix launches a dating competition featuring veterans from their other reality shows. FBI reunites Maggie with her mentor, while FBI: International pairs Fly Team liaison Smitty with her predecessor. NBC’s American Auto attempts to find humor in the painful process of corporate layoffs. Danger lurks for several members of the 9-1-1: Lone Star crew.

ABC

Love Trip: Paris

Series Premiere 10/9c

Oo-la-la! Can four lovelorn American women—a real estate agent, a model, a podcaster and a personal trainer—find love in the City of Lights? In the unscripted series’ two-episode premiere, the new roomies embark on a Parisian adventure any Valentine’s romantic would envy, as they arrive at their penthouse to discover a floor of fine Frenchies interested in amour.

Netflix

Perfect Match

Series Premiere

Or you could just trash out with a steamy, sleazy dating competition featuring exhibitionists from past seasons of Netflix guilty pleasures including Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and The Circle. Couples square off in compatibility challenges, with winners gaining the upper hand in making or breaking other matches. The series launches with four episodes, with four more each of the next two weeks.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI

8/7c

Justified’s Joelle Carter guests as Gwen Carter, a former colleague and mentor of Maggie (Missy Peregrym), reconnecting while the team investigates an informant’s murder. Followed by FBI: International (9/8c), where the Fly Team’s Europol liaison Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) reunites with her predecessor, Jaeger (Christiane Paul) on a case with historical resonance. They’re seeking an American in Berlin suspected of killing an elderly local who may have spied for the East German Stasi secret police during the Cold War.

Chris Haston/NBC

American Auto

8:30/7:30c

This brutal satire of big business finds the hapless incompetents of Payne Motors’ C-suite trying to cut costs by laying off employees among the executive ranks. How to do so without looking like it’s a “victory lap at a euthanasia party,” while avoiding an age-discrimination lawsuit, is just the beginning of their problems. Another headache: CEO Katherine’s (Ana Gasteyer) impending interview with CNBC, with optics that need to be seen to be disbelieved.

Kevin Estrada/FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star

8/7c

The crises this week are mostly personal, and very dangerous, as Owen’s (Rob Lowe) undercover assignment in infiltrating the Honor Dogs motorcycle gang blows up when his meeting with Sgt. O’Brien (Neal McDonough) is interrupted by gang members seeking a mole. Elsewhere, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) frantically looks for his kidnapped boyfriend Carlos (Rafael Silva). All in a day’s trauma.

