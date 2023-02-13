‘Jeopardy!’: Another Donegan Family Member to Compete This Week

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

The Donegans seem to be making Jeopardy! their home territory, as the third family member in the past year, is set to compete on the long-running game show this week.

Last year, Kristin Donegan, a student at Carnegie Mellon University, competed in the Jeopardy! National College Championship, where she finished as a semi-finalist with $20,000. But that was just the start of the Donegans’ impressive Jeopardy! take-over.

Just a few weeks later, Kristin’s twin, University of Maryland atmospheric and oceanic science major Ciara Donegan, took to the podium for the regular syndicated version of the series. Ciara became a one-day champion with a total of $27,601 (+ $2,000) but wasn’t able to secure a second victory.

But now, the Donegans have another chance at glory, as Kristin and Ciara’s mother, Dr. Laura Donegan, is set to appear on the show this Friday, February 17.

Ciara tweeted the news last week, sharing a photo of her mom next to Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. “So when are we getting the Donegan vs Donegan vs Donegan @Jeopardy game,” she wrote. “Watch @KristinDonegan’s and my mom, Laura, on Jeopardy next Friday (2/17)!”

so when are we getting the Donegan vs Donegan vs Donegan @Jeopardy game 👀 Watch @KristinDonegan’s and my mom, Laura, on Jeopardy next Friday (2/17)! pic.twitter.com/vO28ufjAuK — ciara (@cdonegan778) February 9, 2023

When a fan asked who encouraged who to do the show first, Kristin responded, “Between me and Ciara, there wasn’t really any encouraging each other, just us both wanting to do it as kids. Once we both got on, our mom decided to take the test again, and she made it on!”

Between me and ciara, there wasn’t really any encouraging each other, just us both wanting to do it as kids. Once we both got on, our mom decided to take the test again and she made it on! — Kristin Donegan (@KristinDonegan) February 9, 2023

Ciara spoke to Maryland Today last year and talked of how “crazy” it was that both she and her sister made it onto the show.

“It was kind of just a shock for me because I hear that there are people who take decades to get on the show,” she said. “One of us getting on Jeopardy! is kind of crazy. The fact that both of us made it on? Definitely, the odds of that are crazy.”

Now, with their mother set to compete on the show too, we’d say the Donegans definitely have the odds in their favor.