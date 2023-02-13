‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mira Hayward Reveals ‘Antiques Roadshow’ Past

Jeopardy! fans should get used to seeing current champ Mira Hayward on their screens, as she won her second game in a row on Friday (February 10). But this isn’t her first TV rodeo, or roadshow, to be more precise.

Hayward, a writer and the daughter of Oregon state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, previously appeared on Antiques Roadshow on PBS back in 2004. Viewers might remember her as the “shoe girl,” as she brought on her grandmother’s shoe to be appraised by the antique experts.

The reigning champ revealed her classic TV past while chatting with host Ken Jennings last week. And, in case anyone didn’t believe her, the official Antiques Roadshow Twitter account shared a few photos of her on the show as a young girl. “We remember you fondly too!” the caption read.

Hayward retweeted the post and replied, “I LOVE YOU (although my family has never stopped roasting me for “thank. you. for. telling. me. about. the. shoe!”).

I LOVE YOU @RoadshowPBS (although my family has never stopped roasting me for “thank. you. for. telling. me. about. the. shoe!” 🤖) https://t.co/bdQPQrVvbX — Mira Hayward (@maysayhay) February 10, 2023

Simeon Lipman, the expert who appraised Hayward’s item, also tweeted, writing, “This is one of my favorite appraisals, so glad to see your doing well!”

“Thank you so much Simeon!” Hayward replied. “You made it such a special experience for my family and me.”

Thank you so much Simeon! You made it such a special experience for my family and me :) — Mira Hayward (@maysayhay) February 10, 2023

Lipman expanded on his thoughts on Instagram, sharing, “Back in 2004, Mira Hayward brought her Grandmother’s shoe (which had been signed by Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in 1927) to @roadshowpbs. I was fortunate enough to appraise it, and was very impressed with her intelligence and poise… tonight, nearly 20 years later, she was a contestant on @jeopardy and mentioned her appearance on Roadshow during her interview!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simeon Lipman (@simeonlipman)

Hayward came from behind to win last Friday’s game, being the only contestant to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly. And, in winning her second game, she became Season 39’s first multi-day female champion.