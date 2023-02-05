The 2023 Grammy Awards has announced its top honor as Harry Styles takes home Album of the Year for Harry’s House.

Also among this year’s nominees were Adele‘s 30, Mary J. Blige‘s Good Morning Gorgeous, Brandi Carlile‘s In These Silent Days, Kendrick Lamar‘s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Coldplay‘s Music of Spheres, Beyoncé‘s Renaissance, Lizzo‘s Special, Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti, and ABBA’s Voyage.

Along with winning the Album of the Year Grammy for the first time, Styles also took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House. His victory served as a bit of a surprise as many fans anticipated Beyoncé’s potential win.

The songstress broke the record for all-time most decorated Grammy-winning artist at this year’s Grammys but has yet to win the Album of the Year award. She was previously nominated in the Album of the Year category for I Am… Sasha Fierce in 2009, Beyoncé in 2015, and Lemonade in 2017. In 2011, she was nominated as a featured artist in the category for Lady Gaga‘s The Fame Monster.

At this year’s ceremony alone, Beyoncé took home four awards. Renaissance won Best Dance/Electronic Album, “Break My Soul” won Best Dance/Electronic Recording, “Plastic Off the Sofa” won Best Traditional R&B Performance, and “Cuff It” won Best R&B Song.

This was Styles’ first nomination for Album of the Year, he previously won Best Pop Solo Performance in 2021 for “Watermelon Sugar.” And while Beyoncé may not have won, other artists will have to work hard to catch up to her Grammy tally now which numbers 32, outranking the previous record holder Georg Solti, who had won 31 Grammys. It was a history-making night for the iconic singer.

What did you think of the milestone? Let us know in the comments section, below. If you missed out on the win, catch the Grammys on Paramount+ where they’ll be available to stream.