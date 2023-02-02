How to Watch the First Ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Gone is the traditional AFC vs. NFC Pro Bowl game that players didn’t want to participate in and fans didn’t want to watch.

New this season are the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a two-day festival of football and non-football skills competitions in Las Vegas culminating in three games of 7-on-7 flag football.

Events take place at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center (the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice facility) and at Allegiant Stadium.

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games TV & Event Schedule

Thursday, February 2, 7/6c, ESPN

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball presented by Bud Light: A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of six players that begins with the offenses and defenses from both conferences squaring off and culminates in an AFC vs. NFC showdown.

Lightning Round: Each conference will select 20 players to compete in a three-part elimination challenge that will leave one player left at the end to earn three points for his conference.

Precision Passing presented by EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 Mobile: Each of the conference’s three quarterbacks will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to accumulate points by hitting as many targets as possible.

Best Catch presented by Uber Eats (First Round): Two players from each conference will compete in a best catch competition, showing off their creativity, inventiveness and talent. Fans will vote online to determine their favorite catch by a player in each conference, and the players with the highest votes will compete in the finals on Sunday.

Sunday, February 5, 3/2c, ABC, ESPN & Disney XD

Best Catch presented by Uber Eats (Finale): The top vote getters from each conference compete head-to-head in front of panel of celebrity judges.

Gridiron Gauntlet: A side-by-side relay race showcasing strength, speed and agility, six players from each conference will compete to see who finishes first and wins three points for his team.

Kick Tac Toe: Each team’s kicker, punter and long snapper compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their respective skills.

Move The Chains: Four teams (two teams from each conference) will compete side by side in a weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed and ingenuity.

Flag Football Games: In addition to the sport’s biggest stars participating, the AFC team will be led by Peyton Manning (AFC head coach), Ray Lewis (AFC defensive coordinator) and Diana Flores (AFC offensive coordinator), while the NFC team will be led by Eli Manning (NFC head coach), DeMarcus Ware (NFC defensive coordinator) and Vanita Krouch (NFC offensive coordinator). Snoop Dogg (AFC) and Pete Davidson (NFC) will be the team captains. Kirk Herbstreit teams with Pat McAfee to call the flag football games for ESPN.