How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]

There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.

The actor and former star was accused of rape which allegedly took place between 2001 and 2003 amid That ’70s Show run. Masterson was arrested in June 2020 and charged with three separate counts; he pled not guilty in 2021. A mistrial was declared after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision after deliberations.

Even though Masterson’s Steven Hyde was a main character on That ’70s Show, the character isn’t addressed on the show. There’s no mention of the character at all. And according to People, “none of Masterson’s former costars have commented about his absence on the spin-off series.”

As for what every character has been up to since That 70’s Show ended, That ’90s Show reveals what fan-favorites are up to two decades later, including Wilmer Valderrama’s Fez who now owns a hair salon called Chez Fez, Mila Kunis’ Jackie who since divorced and married Keslo (Portrayed by real-life husband Ashton Kutcher) a few times, and Keslo who no one knows what he does for a living.

Meanwhile, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) remain relative homebodies where they mingle with granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) and her new pals. In the years since viewers last saw Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), he’s become an adjunct professor at a Chicago-based university and she’s a published author.

Netflix hasn’t addressed Masterson’s absence from the reboot. The actor also previously featured in the streamer’s since-concluded series The Ranch which starred Kutcher. As for the allegations against Masterson, a statement shared by his representatives to People states:

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

That 90’s Show, Streaming Now, Netflix