Speaking ‘Truth’ to Power, ‘Real Time’ and ‘Game Theory’ Back on HBO, ‘S.W.A.T.’ Teams with FBI, ‘Fauda’ on Netflix

Apple TV+

Truth Be Told

Season Premiere

“Say her name!” That chant, disrupting a political debate, informs the third season of the topical drama starring Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer as true-crime podcaster Poppy Scoville. Her latest cause: stirring up media coverage of Black girls who’ve gone missing in the Oakland, CA community. (Meanwhile, a case involving a missing white woman commands all the headlines.) Poppy joins forces with Eva (Gabrielle Union), an outspoken high-school principal who’s just as determined that attention by paid to these girls. Poppy suspects trafficking is to blame, and enlists Detective Billy Aames (David Lyons) to investigate, while using her Reconsidered podcast to spread the word.

HBO

Real Time With Bill Maher

Season Premiere 10/9c

The provocative talk/commentary show returns for a 21st season, with Bill Maher grilling former Attorney General William Barr. Expect fireworks. Author Andrew Sullivan and South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace join Maher for a panel discussion. Followed by the Season 2 premiere of Game Theory with Bomani Jones (11/10c), where the sports journalist skewers the sports world with his unflinching take on current events, joined by FS1 host Nick Wright for an interview.

Jack Taylor/CBS

S.W.A.T.

8/7c

While not a crossover with the Dick Wolf franchise, Team Hondo (Shemar Moore) plays nice with the FBI when asked to join a task force taking on terrorists behind a car bombing that suggests an even bigger attack may be targeting Los Angeles. Elsewhere, things get heated between Luca (Kenny Johnson) and brother Terry (Ryan Hurst) over some family business.

Yes TV/Netflix

Fauda

Season Premiere

It’s been a long wait for Season 4 of the Israeli thriller, which returns with a disillusioned Agent Doron (Lior Raz) assigned by Captain Ayub (Itzik Cohen) to accompany him to Brussels to debrief a Lebanese source. The ensuing intrigue takes Doron to Lebanon on a dangerous mission and confrontation with a terrorist cell.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: