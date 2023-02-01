‘Not Dead Yet’: Gina Rodriguez’s New Comedy Isn’t Afraid to Get Emotional (VIDEO)

She sees dead people…and it’s rather funny. Based on Alexandra Potter’s novel Confessions of a Forty Something F##k Up, the new dramedy Not Dead Yet, created by Casey Johnson and David Windsor, both former producers on This Is Us, introduces Nell (Gina Rodriguez) in two episodes airing Wednesday, February 8.

Nell’s not sure where her career or her life are heading: She has a demanding roommate (Rick Glassman), a tyrannical boss (Lauren Ash, Superstore), loving friends (Hannah Simone and Josh Banday), and a new job she hates: writing obituaries — as teased in the exclusive first look clip above.

But Nell gets a surprise from her dead-end gig when the first of many ghosts (a delightful Martin Mull) shows up and teaches her valuable lessons about what’s important.

“I really hope people embrace what we’re trying to do in letting those emotional moments just be emotional and not feeling like we had to cut it out with comedy,” Windsor says of the series, which allows for fun new guest stars each episode — look for Rhea Perlman and Brittany Snow in the weeks ahead.

“Nell is just so real,” Johnson emphasizes. “She feels like she’s falling behind and not living up to everyone’s expectations.”

Good thing the newly departed can set her straight.

Not Dead Yet, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 8, 8:30/7:30c and 9:30/8:30c, ABC